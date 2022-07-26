Volodymyr Zelensky received the Winston Churchill Award for leadership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky received the Winston Churchill Leadership Award.

This is reported on the website of the Office of the President.

"Democracy in Europe is now threatened by tyranny, and this threat is stopped by leadership and heroism. Like Winston Churchill, President Zelensky shows that tyranny must not succeed, that people must have the right to choose their own path and their own life," said Lawrence Heller, chairman of the International Winston Churchill Society.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson added that Zelensky had proven his leadership at the beginning of a full-scale war.

"When the Russians began to advance on Kyiv, you knew that you would be their target. You could have left Kyiv [...] but you chose to stay in Kyiv, with the Ukrainian people, just as Churchill stayed in London in 1940. And you said then: "I need weapons", — said the head of the British government.