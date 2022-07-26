Couldnʼt get home. In Ternopil Oblast, a man stole a regular minibus

In Ternopil Oblast, a resident of the Borshchiv community stole a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus because he could not get home.

This was reported by the National Police.

According to the injured driver, he was resting in the back seat before the next trip, when suddenly a stranger jumped into the cabin and started the bus.

After driving a few kilometers, the attacker stopped the bus and went in an unknown direction, but law enforcement officers were able to establish his identity.

The kidnapper turned out to be a 23-year-old man who had returned from Poland and found no other way to get home.

The police opened a case on the fact of "illegal possession of a vehicle." According to this article, a man faces restriction of freedom for a period of three to five years or imprisonment for the same period.