Lawmaker Vadym Stolar sold his media holding “Live.Network”

Ukrainian Parliamentarian Vadym Stolar, who previously was a member of the pro-Russian OPzZh (Opposition Platform — For Life) faction, sold his media holding Live.Network. It included the channels Typovyj Kyiv, ODESA.LIVE, LIVE and the news portal Novyny.Live.

This is reported by the Novyny.Live website itself.

The new owner of the holding is the co-founder of creative agencies WE KNOW HOW and Badoev ID Hanna Kovaleva.

"I believe that the range of media resources in our country should be as wide as possible so that Ukrainians can choose for themselves what to watch, where to get breaking news or which experts to listen to," she said.

According to her, the agreement on the acquisition of the media holding was concluded at a difficult time for the country, therefore "the question of the price was not decisive for the parties."

"I accepted all the conditions put forward by the former owner regarding the preservation of the team of journalists, television presenters, editors and interaction with the holdingʼs partners. We will redirect the vector from television to digital, this will be a priority task," Kovaleva explained.

She said that the work of the news site has already been restarted, and a complete restart is expected in the near future. The team will also focus on maintaining pages in social networks. As for TV channels, they are planned to be restored after the end of the war. They stopped broadcasting on July 15.