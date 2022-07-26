The “Mezhyhirya” residence will be turned into a tourist park

The "Mezhyhirya" residence may soon receive the status of a monument of garden and park art of national importance.

This was announced on July 26 by Minister of the Government Oleh Nemchinov.

Thus, there is already a corresponding draft of the decree, it is currently being processed by all services in the Presidentʼs Office, and then a final decision will have to be made. The Ministry of Ecology and the Environment will coordinate the activities of the park-monument, and if necessary, a special agency will be created to conduct economic activities.

Nemchinov added that there are a large number of objects on the territory of "Mezhyhirya", in particular, those that are of certain interest to the security component during martial law — these territories will be managed by the relevant structures. Everything else, including the honka, the zoo, etc., will be transferred to the administration, and an official staff will be formed.

Before that, "Mezhyhirya" had the status of a government residence, around which a number of facilities were built. It is now being investigated by anti-corruption authorities.