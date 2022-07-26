Russian troops lost 170 soldiers killed, 7 tanks and a helicopter over the past day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of July 26.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 170 soldiers, seven tanks, nine armored vehicles, four artillery systems and one rocket salvo fire system, one air defense system, three vehicles, as well as a Ka-52 helicopter, the cost of which is approximately $16 million. The biggest losses the enemy suffered in the direction of Bakhmut.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: