The United Arab Emirates will send its astronaut to the ISS in 2023

Astronaut from the United Arab Emirates Sultan al-Neyadi will take part in a NASA mission that will launch in the spring of 2023. He will spend six months aboard the International Space Station.
This was reported by Al Arabiya News.
Al-Neyadi is set to set a new record for the longest stay aboard the station among Arab astronauts.
- In 2019, Hazza al-Mansouri became the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates and the first Arab to board the ISS. He spent eight days at the station, conducting experiments and filming the first tour of the ISS in Arabic.