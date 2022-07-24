There was a shooting at a university graduation in the Philippines. Three people died

In the Philippines, a gunman opened fire on a university campus during the graduation ceremony. Three people died.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

According to police, the suspect had two handguns. He was apprehended in a car while trying to flee the scene of the crime at the Ateneo de Manila University.

Quezon City Police Chief Remus Medina said the suspect, believed to be a doctor, had a long-standing feud with Rosita Furigay, a former mayor of Lamitan town in the southern province of Basilan. The woman died during the attack. The criminal also killed her assistant and a university security guard. The daughter of Rosita Furigay, who was just graduating from the university, was injured and was taken to the hospital.