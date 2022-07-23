”Skhemy”: Zelenskyʼs associates in “Kvartal” left the founders of one of their companies in Russia

The associates of President Volodymyr Zelensky in the film business of the Kvartal 95 studio left the founders of the Russian company Green Films. This happened in April 2022.

This is reported by the "Skhemy" (Schemes) project with reference to data from Russian state registers.

From April 6, 2022, the Cypriot company Green Family LTD left the founders of Green Films. First assistant to the president Serhiy Shefir, his brother Boris Shefir, screenwriter Andriy Yakovlev and Timur Mindych, who is called an associate of Ihor Kolomoiskyi, own shares in this company. Until March 2019, Zelensky himself had a share in this Cypriot company.

Now half of the company belongs to the Russian citizen Olga Loseva, and the other half belongs to the Green Films company itself. In 2021, this company earned 111 million rubles, but it is unprofitable — the loss was 10 million rubles for the year.

There is another company in Russia, which is still owned by the Cypriot Green Family LTD. It is called "Platinumfilm", but its indicators are much more modest. In 2021, it earned only 50,000 rubles and is also working at a loss — 30,000 rubles a year.