The Ministry of Culture plans to adopt a new media law by the end of the year. This is one of the EUʼs requirements for the start of accession negotiations

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy is already finalizing the preparation of a new draft law on media. They want the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) to adopt it by the end of the year.

The Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy for European Integration, Taras Shevchenko, stated this at the briefing.

"The key in the updated draft law "On Media" will be its adaptation to the requirements of the EU. We have to implement the EU Directive on "Audiovisual Media Services". In particular, it regulates modern television and radio, broadcasting of audiovisual channels on the Internet and new broadcasting formats," he explained.

According to him, the draft law also provides mechanisms for turning off Russian content. In addition, the document provides for updates in the field of regulation not only of television and radio broadcasting, but also of modern streaming services. It is also planned to give the National Council broader powers in matters of television and radio broadcasting.

"Now we are at the stage of finalizing the draft law on media so that the Verkhovna Rada can adopt it in the first reading. Obviously, the consideration will be through two readings with the possibility of submitting and taking into account amendments. As well as taking into account proposals from the European side, if there are any," he emphasized.