Zoo activists found out that there are 40% more wild tigers in nature than previously thought

The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that there are between 3 726 and 5 578 tigers in the wild, a 40% increase from a 2015 study.

The Guardian writes about it.

Such a jump in the number of predators became possible because researchers improved monitoring. They found that the tiger population is stable or growing. However, this species is still considered to be extinct.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the number of tigers has begun to recover in their main habitats — in India, Nepal, Bhutan, China and Russia. Prior to that, the population had been declining for a century.

The main threats to tigers are poaching — the hunting of both the tigers themselves and their prey — and the destruction of the predatorsʼ habitat.