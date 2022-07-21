”Skhemy”: MP Serhii Liovochkin returned to Ukraine for the first time in July since the beginning of the war, but left again

MP from the faction "Opposition Platform — For Life" Serhii Liovochkin, who left the country on February 10, returned in July, but has already left again.

This is stated in the "Skhemy" investigation, which was made public on July 21. In their material, the journalists refer to several independent sources with access to the border crossing database.

Thus, Serhii Liovochkin entered Ukraine on the afternoon of July 6 (this happened for the first time since February 24): the MP crossed the border at the Krakovets checkpoint in a Land Rover. MPs Hryhorii Surkis and Oleksandr Puzanov, also from OPFL, arrived in Ukraine with him.

According to the data of the electronic roll-call voting system of the Verkhovna Rada, MPs Liovochkin, Surkis and Puzanov attended plenary sessions of the parliament in Kyiv on July 8 and 9 and took part in voting.

Already on July 13, Serhii Liovochkin, along with Hryhorii Surkis and Oleksandr Puzanov, left Ukraine, crossing the state border with Poland.

The spokesman of the State Border Service, Andrii Demchenko, commented to journalists that there are exceptions for MPs to cross the border under martial law conditions: "MPs are subject to exceptions, according to this resolution, since during the introduction of a state of emergency or martial law in Ukraine, the right to cross the state border, in particular, have conscripts who are not subject to conscription for military service during mobilization. They fall under exceptions and can cross the border to leave."

"Skhemy" journalists also drew attention to a photo report from the match between "Dynamo" and "Fenerbahce", which took place in the Polish city of Lodz on July 20. Several MPs were present in the stands: Hryhorii Surkis, Serhii Liovochkin, Oleksandr Puzanov, Oleksandr Hereha. Together with them was the president of Dynamo Kyiv Ihor Surkis.