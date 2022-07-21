The Russian occupiers placed military equipment, explosives and weapons in the engine room of the power unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russian military dragged at least 14 units of heavy military equipment with ammunition, weapons and explosives to the engine room of the first power unit of the Zaporizhzhyi NPP.

This is reported in "Energoatom".

Now the arsenal of heavy equipment of the Russians with all the ammunition is located very close to the equipment that ensures the operation of the turbogenerator. In particular, in the immediate vicinity of the main oil tank, where the flammable oil that cools the steam turbine is stored. There is also explosive hydrogen, which is used to cool the generator.

Russian military equipment is preventing fire trucks and other rescue equipment from getting to the control room of power unit No. 1. The risk of a fire increases many times over, but extinguishing it will be extremely problematic.

Energoatom emphasizes that in case if a munition is accidentally detonated, the scale of the fire may be equal to that which occurred during the accident at the Chernobyl NPP.

The company once again appealed to the international community to take measures to release the Zaporizhzhia NPP as soon as possible, because only Ukraine will be able to guarantee the smooth and safe operation of the plant.