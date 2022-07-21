The oldest male panda in the world died in the Hong Kong zoo

The oldest male giant panda named An An died in the Hong Kong Zoo. He was 35 years old.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

An An lived most of his life in Ocean Park. In 1999, China presented him to Hong Kong together with the female Jia Jia. Until her death in 2016, she was the oldest giant panda in the world. Jia Jia died at the age of 38.

An An had high blood pressure, a common condition among elderly pandas. For the past three weeks he has stopped eating solid food and has been much less active. Hundreds of people asked about his condition on the parkʼs social networks and wished him a speedy recovery.

But today the panda was put to sleep to prevent further suffering. Before that, veterinarians from the Ocean Park and government authorities consulted with the China Center for Giant Panda Conservation and Research.

"An lived a full life, which ended at the respectable age of 35 years. This is equivalent to 105 years in humans," the Ocean Park said in a statement.