A new president was elected in Sri Lanka. He became the current prime minister, against whom people also protested

The Parliament of Sri Lanka voted to elect a new president of the country. He appointed the current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, whose resignation was also demanded by the people during the protests.

The BBC writes about it.

134 deputies voted pro, while 82 voted con.

After his election, Wickremesinghe told parliament that the country was in "a very difficult situation", adding that "we have big problems ahead of us". He said he would seek to restore political stability in Sri Lanka so that it could resume negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a financial assistance package. He also called for political unity and for opposition parties to work with his government for the good of the country.

Wickremesinghe has been in politics for 45 years and was the Prime Minister of the country six times. However, during the recent protests, people demanded his resignation. In addition, they broke into the government building and burnt Wickremesingheʼs private house.