In Kyiv, the Lesia Ukrainka theater was finally renamed

The legal process of renaming Lesia Ukrainkaʼs theater has ended. The phrase "Russian drama" was removed from its name, and now the name reads: "National Academic Drama Theater named after Lesia Ukrainka".

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

The process of renaming the institution began at the end of February — it was a collective decision of the employees.

"The removal of the word "Russian" from the name of the theater does not only concern the change of the name of the institution, because the very content of its activities and repertoire policy will change. Fans of theatrical art will be able to watch high-quality performances by Ukrainian and foreign authors now in the Ukrainian language," said the head of the Ministry of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko.