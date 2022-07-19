Ukrainian TV presenter and actress, Ruslana Pysanka, has died

The famous Ukrainian TV presenter and actress, Ruslana Pysanka, died on the night of July 19 in Germany. She was 56 years old.

Her colleagues reported this on the air of the "Snidanok z 1+1" program.

"Ruslana Pysanka, TV presenter of the 1+1 channel, actress, our colleague, passed away this night. She had her own struggle, her own war for life. She fought her war in Germany. Russia drove her there, far from her family, where she was diagnosed with a serious illness. She coped with it alone. She did not want to tell anyone how difficult it was for her. On the contrary, when we contacted her, she always communicated with hope for the future, with incredible cheerfulness," Pysankaʼs colleagues noted.

Journalists also reported that Ruslana Pysanka did not have time to finish her acting work in Natalia Vorozhbytʼs film novel "Demons", which was supposed to be released in 2022.