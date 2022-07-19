The Russian army lost about a hundred of its soldiers over the past day in the war with Ukraine

As of July 19, Russia lost approximately 38 550 personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:
- 1 691 tanks;
- 3 892 combat armored vehicles;
- 851 artillery systems;
- 248 rocket salvo systems;
- 113 means of anti-aircraft defense;
- 220 aircraft;
- 188 helicopters;
- 2 767 units of automobile equipment and tankers;
- 15 ships/boats;
- 693 operational-tactical level drones;
- 70 units of special equipment;
- 167 cruise missiles.