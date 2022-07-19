The US will launch 28 satellites to track hypersonic missiles

The United States of America plans to launch 28 satellites to monitor launches and movements of hypersonic missiles.

This is reported by the US Ministry of Defense.

They will be able to detect, warn, track and identify missiles, including hypersonic ones.

Congress allocated more than $1.3 billion for this project. The satellites will start launching in April 2025.

On July 12, the US Air Force successfully tested a hypersonic missile from Lockheed Martin. This weapon travels in the upper atmosphere at a speed of approximately 6 200 km/ph (3852 501 mph). This is five times the speed of sound.

According to Reuters, the US fears that Russia and China have made more progress in developing their own hypersonic weapons. Therefore, the manufacturing companies hope to benefit not only through the creation of hypersonic weapons, but also through the development of new mechanisms for their detection and destruction.