The EU will start accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia

The Council of the European Union decided to start negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia on joining the EU.

This was announced by Petr Fiala, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, which presides over the EU Council

“The EU Council, led by the Czech Republic, has just agreed to start accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia! We have taken another important step towards bringing the Western Balkans closer to the EU. This is a great success of our presidency," Fiala wrote.

He added that he would meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovačevski on Tuesday to discuss the next steps on their path to the EU.