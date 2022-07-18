Weather forecast: Monday will be sunny in Ukraine. Thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday

Almost throughout Ukraine, Monday, July 18, will pass without precipitation. At the same time, on July 19 and 20, rains and thunderstorms are forecast in parts of Ukraine.

The Ukrhydrometeorological Center writes about this.

On July 18, the temperature in Ukraine is warm — +27 °C (80,6 °F). In the south of Ukraine and in Uzhgorod, +26...+27 °C (78,8-80,6 °F) is forecast. At the same time, there may be light rains in Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast.

Forecasters predict similar temperatures on July 19, but there may already be thunderstorms. In particular, such heavy rains are possible in Rivne oblast, Zhytomyr oblast, Kyiv oblast, Chernihiv oblast and Sumy oblast.

On July 20, the temperature in Ukraine will rise somewhat. In particular, it will rise to +34 °C (93,2 °F) in Uzhgorod, and in the west and south of Ukraine to +29 °C (84,2 °F) in general. At the same time, thunderstorms are forecast in Zhytomyr oblast, Kyiv oblast, Chernihiv oblast, Sumy oblast, Poltava oblast and Kirovohrad oblast.