In Ghana, two cases of infection with the Marburg virus — a dangerous and contagious disease — have been officially confirmed

Two cases of Marburg virus infection have been officially confirmed in Ghana. It is a highly contagious and dangerous virus from the same family that causes Ebola.

The BBC writes about it.

They said that both patients died in a hospital in one of the southern regions of the country. Their samples were taken to Senegal, where the virus was confirmed in the laboratory.

Currently, 98 people who may have been in contact with the sick are under quarantine and examination. There is no cure for the Marburg virus, but doctors believe that drinking plenty of water and treating symptoms increase the chances of survival.

The Marburg virus causes a fever of the same name in humans, which is characterized by headache, muscle pain, rash and bleeding. The disease is transmitted through various body fluids: from blood to saliva. It is believed that its lethality is about 50%.