The worldʼs largest air track for automated drones will be created in Great Britain

In Great Britain, they are planning to create the worldʼs largest highway for automated drones.

This is reported by the BBC.

The Skyway will be around 264 kilometers long and will connect the airspace over Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry and Rugby. The highway is planned to be completed by the middle of 2024, the developers will receive more than £12 million for the implementation of the project. We will work with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for safety.

Along the highway, sensors will be installed on the ground, which will record in real time where drones are in the airspace. This data will then be analyzed by the traffic management system, which will direct the drones along the route and allow them to avoid collisions.

"From logistics businesses to policing and medical deliveries of vaccines and blood samples, there is a real demand for access to this airspace," said Chris Forster, chief operating officer of aviation technology company Altitude Angel.

The Skyway will be created with a £273 million aerospace funding package. Other projects that will be part of this package include drones that will deliver mail to the Isles of Scilly and medicine across Scotland.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to announce this funding package for the aerospace industry at the Farnborough International Air Show, the first since 2019.