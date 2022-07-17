In Greece, a lost childʼs ball helped a tourist survive 18 hours in the open sea

A tourist from North Macedonia got lost while swimming in the sea off the coast of Greece. He was saved by a childʼs ball, which was accidentally swept away by water.

Metro writes about it.

A vacationer named Ivan was picked up by a powerful current and carried away far from the shore. Later, a childrenʼs ball swam to him, which helped the tourist stay afloat for another 18 hours, until he was noticed by rescuers.

One of the residents of the Greek island of Lemnos recognized the ball. Her sons lost this toy 10 days before the adventure with Ivan. Sea currents carried the ball 128 km from the island, where it saved the tourist.