Ukraine will receive European financing of the health care system under the EU4Health program

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko and EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides signed an agreement on Ukraine joining the EU4Health program.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Health.

Thanks to this, Ukrainian state authorities, non-governmental organizations, small and medium-sized businesses will be able to receive European funding for health care projects on the same terms as their colleagues from EU member states, Norway and Iceland.

The total budget of the EU4Health program for 2021-2027 is €5.3 billion.

The European program "EU4Health" works in the following areas:

improves and strengthens the health of the population of European countries;

promotes a healthy lifestyle and prevents the spread of diseases;

protects people from serious cross-border threats;

contributes to expanding the assortment and increasing the number of medicines and medical products, as well as their availability, including price;

strengthens the resilience of health care systems and increases the efficiency of resource use.

Ukraineʼs participation in this program will make it possible to prepare the health care system to European standards and facilitate Ukraineʼs integration with the EU in this sector.