Journalist Evgeniy Kiselyov has been declared wanted in Russia

Journalist Evgeniy Kiselyov, who has been living and working in Ukraine for a long time, was wanted in Russia.

This is reported by the Russian mass media.

He is wanted in a criminal case, but under what article it was violated, it is not specified. On April 5, Russia created a register of natural persons — foreign agents. Two Russian journalists who live and work in Ukraine — Evgeniy Kiselyov and Matvei Ganapolskyi — were the first to reach him. They "carry out political activity, receiving funding from Ukraine."