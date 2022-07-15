Weekend weather: thunderstorms are forecast throughout Ukraine, and the temperature will not exceed +30 °C (86 °F)

On the weekend of July 16-17, forecasters forecast rains and thunderstorms almost throughout Ukraine. The air temperature will not exceed +30 °C (86 °F).

The Ukrhydrometeorological Center writes about this.

On July 15, heavy rains are expected in the west and north of Ukraine, while in the south in some places the temperature will reach +30...+31 °C (86-87 °F).

Already on July 16-17, the rains will move to the south and east of Ukraine. At the same time, the air temperature will be up to +26 °C (78,8 °F) in the west, in the north and in the Center.