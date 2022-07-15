The United States House of Representatives approved the draft US defense budget for 2023. It has funds for the training of Ukrainian pilots

The US House of Representatives supported the draft defense budget for 2023. It foresees an increase in defense spending to more than $800 billion.

Reuters writes about it.

In that document, for example, members of the House of Representatives approved an amendment that would limit the ability of the Biden administration to sell or transfer US F-16 jets to Turkey. Also, other amendments provide for the cancellation of the authorization for the war in Iraq and an increase in the salaries of the military.

There are also amendments that directly concern Ukraine. In particular, the draft budget envisages allocating $100 million to the program of training Ukrainian pilots on American planes.

In general, this budget plans to allocate one billion dollars to support Ukraine. This is in addition to the Lend-Lease program, and the US government has the ability to petition Congress for additional funds. The project also included oversight and audit procedures regarding Pentagon actions related to support for Ukraine. Another cooperation program is a joint project with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the rehabilitation of the Ukrainian military and the training of Ukrainian doctors.

Now this document must be adopted in the US Senate, where senators also have the opportunity to introduce their amendments. After that, the draft budget will be sent to the US president for signature.