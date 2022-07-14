China is preparing a space mission to Venus

China wants to send a space mission to Venus to study the planetʼs atmosphere and geology.

This is reported by Space.com.

One of the 13 candidate missions for such a flight is called the Venus Volcano Imaging and Climate Explorer (VOICE). It is planned to be launched in 2026. It is expected to arrive in Venus orbit in 2027.

The Chinese spacecraft will use a circular polar orbit at an altitude of 350 km to study the geological evolution of Venus, the thermal and chemical processes in its atmosphere, the interaction between the surface and the atmosphere, and the potential for a habitable environment and life in the Venusian clouds.

To do this, scientists will use a radar that can "see" and map the planet through the Venusian clouds, as well as a multispectral device with a camera that will observe Venus in the visible, ultraviolet and near infrared ranges.

It is unclear how many of the 13 missions will be approved, but candidates will be evaluated soon based on budget availability, technology readiness, and production schedule.