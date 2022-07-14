Twitter has experienced a global outage

A large-scale failure occurred in the work of the Twitter social network.

Users of the social network en masse report that the platform has stopped working and gives an error. According to the Downdetector service, problems with access to Twitter began around 2:50 Kyiv time.

More than 52,000 complaints have already been made on Twitter — these are users from the USA, Turkey, Germany, Poland, France, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, and other countries. Most complaints were received about the mobile version, but the desktop version of the site also does not work.

The reasons for the failure are still unknown.