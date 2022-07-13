Zelensky appointed a new head of the Chernivtsi Oblast State Administration

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Ruslan Zaparaniuk as the head of the Chernivtsi oblast state administration. He will take the place of Serhiy Osachuk, whose dismissal was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on June 14.

This is reported by the Office of the President.

The President is convinced that knowledge of the region and its specifics will help Zaparaniuk successfully implement the tasks set before him. He noted that the priority in his region is the coordinated work of customs, which does not hinder the movement of humanitarian goods and assistance to displaced persons.