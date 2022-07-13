The petition for the demolition of the monument to Catherine II in Odessa received 25,000 votes. It should be considered by Zelensky

A petition on the presidentʼs website about the demolition of the monument to Russian empress Catherine II in Odesa received 25,000 votes. Now it should be considered by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This is reported on the website of the Office of the President.

"It is enough to allocate millions of hryvnias for the maintenance of a monument to those who contributed to the genocide of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar peoples, destroyed Zaporizhzhia Sich, implemented the policy of violent assimilation and the dictates of a foreign culture, turning free Ukrainians into slaves, confirming serfdom," said the author of the petition, Stefania Tsehelnyk.

A day before, another petition about the demolition of the monument to Catherine II received 25,000 votes. However, she recommended that a monument to American gay porn actor Billy Herrington be erected instead.