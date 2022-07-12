A Belarusian border guard illegally crossed the border with Ukraine. He was detained on Ukrainian territory and given two days of arrest.

This is reported by Radio Svaboda.

The event took place on June 29 at 1:20 p.m. But it became known after the publication of the relevant court decision.

The material support officer of the Brest border group crossed the border outside the checkpoint in the Volyn oblast in the direction of Dubok (Belarus) — Khrypsk (Ukraine). The Ukrainian border patrol detained him and drew up an act of violation under Part 1 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

The court ordered the Belarusian border guard to be arrested for two days from June 29. He also had to pay a court fee of UAH 496. Presumably, the violator has already been released, and he returned to Belarus. It is currently unknown for what purpose he crossed the border.