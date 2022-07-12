BBC: British special forces groups killed unarmed men in Afghanistan without reason

Fighters of the British Special Air Service (SAS) in Afghanistan killed detained and unarmed men under suspicious circumstances.

This is stated in the BBC investigation.

The fighters are members of the main unit of the British Armyʼs Special Operations Forces. Received reports indicate that one unit during half a year of service could illegally kill 54 people.

The BBC claims that General Sir Mark Carlton-Smith, the former head of the Special Forces, was informed of the alleged unlawful killings but did not hand over the evidence to the Royal Military Police even after they began investigating the information.

The publication analyzed hundreds of pages of operational accounts, including reports covering "kill or capture" raids carried out by the SAS unit in Helmand province between 2010 and 2011. Fighters who served in the unit said they witnessed SAS operatives killing unarmed people during these raids. They also claim to have seen fighters throw AK-47 assault rifles at the scene of the killing to justify killing an unarmed man.

Moreover, several people who served in the special forces howled that the SAS groups competed with each other for the number of kills.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense said it could not comment on specific allegations, stressing that British troops "served bravely and professionally" in Afghanistan and adhered to the "highest standards."