The head coach of Shakhtar, De Dzerby, left the club

The head coach of Shakhtar Donetsk, the Italian Roberto De Dzerbi, has left the club. The entire coaching staff goes with him.

This was reported in the press service of Shakhtar.

Shakhtar FC thanks Roberto De Dzerba and his coaching staff for the work done, professionalism and the teamʼs achievements. We wish you success in your future career, new victories and great achievements!" — says the message.

De Dzerby took over the club in May 2021. Under his leadership, Donetsk players played only 30 official matches. During the year of working with De Dzerby, Shakhtar won the Super Cup of Ukraine and led the Ukrainian championship, which was interrupted due to the war.

Who will be the next head coach of the team is currently unknown. The mass media report that he may become the current head coach of the Dnipro-1 team Ihor Jovichevich.