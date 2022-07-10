Zelenskyi released the defenders from paying military duty by signing the law

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law exempting Ukrainian defenders from paying military duty.

This law makes changes to the Tax Code regarding the specifics of taxation by the military levy of salaries of military personnel and other citizens who participate in hostilities under martial law.

Now military personnel of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, employees of the State Security Department, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service, and the State Intelligence Service will not pay the military duty.