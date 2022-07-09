In Canada, a technical failure of the provider left 12 million users without a connection. It took 12 hours to fix the error

In Canada, one of the largest Internet providers, Rogers, experienced a technical failure, due to which millions of users were without a connection for more than 12 hours.

This was reported by the correspondent of Ukrinform.

More than 12 million Canadians, that is, about a third of the countryʼs population, use Rogers services — both for Internet access and mobile communications. Bank cards and the mobile application, which all travelers must use when crossing the Canadian border, stopped working across the country due to an outage.

The outage also affected public transport in several cities and led to the cancellation of a number of medical operations.

Even the Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission of Canada, which supervises the work of Internet providers, had problems with communication.

Traffic on the Rogers network disappeared early Friday morning and was only partially restored by evening. The company said they do not know when they will be able to fully resume service.

This is the second major technical outage on the Rogers network in the past 14 months.