Ministry of Health: Experts recommended introducing the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine

The national technical group of experts on immunization recommended the Ministry of Health to introduce the fourth, booster dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus for certain categories of the population. Currently, the department is working on these recommendations and will make a decision soon.

Chief State Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin told about this in a comment to " Suspilno ".

"Now a meeting of the National Technical Group of Experts on Immunization was held, in particular, they considered the issue of introducing a booster dose for those people who have already received the basic course plus booster. This is essentially the fourth dose of the vaccine. So far, the National Technical Group of Experts recommends the fourth vaccination for representatives of critical infrastructure, medical workers and those who have medical indications for vaccination," he said.

According to him, it matters the most vulnerable sections of the population, especially those who have concomitant diseases. Cousin said that after the fourth dose, a new vaccination certificate will be issued, which will be valid for 9 months.

Recently, a wave of coronavirus infections has started again in Europe — countries have recorded record numbers since the winter of 2022. In Ukraine, the number of daily patients is also increasing, but these statistics cannot be called complete, because many people do not consult doctors, and part of the country is occupied or there are hostilities.