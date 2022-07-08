The Rada supported in the first reading the law on the introduction of permits for children to travel abroad in “Diia”

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law that will allow parents to obtain permission for a minor child to travel abroad through Diia. Now such permits must be notarized.

The corresponding document was supported by 301 MPs.

According to the legislation, for a child under 16 to travel abroad alone or with one parent, permission from the other parent must be present. This permit is approved by a notary public.

"Processing parental consent exclusively through notarization of the signature on the relevant application requires effort, money and time. In todayʼs conditions, in order to minimize inconvenience and speed up the relevant processes, it is fully justified to provide the possibility of giving such consent in electronic form using an electronic signature," the explanatory note says.

Therefore, the law proposes to allow receiving such certificates in "Diia". After the request of one of the parents for the departure of the child, the other parent must give permission within 10 days, or refuse in writing with the reasons. If these reasons, in the opinion of one of the parents, are against the interests of the child, then such permission can be obtained through the court.