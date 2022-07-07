In the American state of South Dakota, the sky turned green. The meteorologist explained the unique phenomenon

In South Dakota, USA, on July 6, the sky turned green due to a powerful storm.

Local publications and witnesses share photos and videos of this unique phenomenon on social networks.

Peter Roger, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Sioux Falls, explained why this happened.

A strong hurricane known as "derecho" came to South Dakota. It is characterized by a powerful wind that reaches 159 km/h. This storm caused unusual colors in the sky. The color depends on how sunlight is scattered in the atmosphere. Sometimes during a thunderstorm, the sky turns purple or completely dark, even during the day. This time, the clouds turned green due to the refraction of light from the setting bright red sun interacting with blue-tinged water and ice particles.