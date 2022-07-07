Free bicycle rental for IDPs will appear in Lviv. And then — in Chernihiv and Borodianka

Carlsberg Ukraine joined the Danish charity project Bikes4Ukraine and delivered the first batch of bicycles for Ukrainian IDPs from Copenhagen to Lviv.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Lviv has become a refuge and a temporary home for about 200,000 forcibly resettled Ukrainians. In order to improve peopleʼs mobility, the city has created a charitable bike rental for displaced people — you can take a bike for free at the rental stations.

The Bikes4Ukraine project is headed by the Danish urbanist, host of the Life-Sized City program Mikael Colville-Andersen. Its goal is to collect and deliver 2,000 bicycles to Lviv, as well as to equip 20 km of bicycle lanes connecting rental stations.

"We are glad to support the Bikes4ukraine project. This is a special place for our company because one of our breweries is located in Lviv. We are grateful to the organizers for this initiative and are happy to help," said CEO of Carlsberg Ukraine Oleh Haidakin.

According to the organizer of Bikes4Ukraine, negotiations are currently underway to provide bicycles to other Ukrainian cities, including Borodianka and Chernihiv.