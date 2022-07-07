Turkey released a Russian ship with stolen Ukrainian grain. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Turkish ambassador

Late in the evening of July 6, the Russian-flagged cargo ship Zhybek Zholy carrying stolen Ukrainian grain left the Turkish north-western port of Karasu.

This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian side received the mentioned information with deep disappointment and appeals to the Turkish side with an urgent request to conduct an investigation into the mentioned situation and provide a comprehensive answer to the requests of the relevant authorities of Ukraine, as well as to prevent similar cases in the future by all means," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also invited the ambassador of Turkey to Kyiv for consultations.