Amazon presented the second teaser of the series based on “The Lord of the Rings”, while a new trailer was leaked to the network

Amazon Prime streaming service released the second teaser of the new series based on the trilogy "The Lord of the Rings", which will be called "Rings of Power".
In the teaser, you can see a mysterious meteorite flying over the lands of elves, dwarves, humans and living trees — the Ents. The main characters watch it with fear and hope.
Today, the second trailer of the series, based on the second teaser, is on YouTube.
- In 2017, Amazon Studios bought the rights to the Lord of the Rings franchise for $250 million and began work on the series. The filming of the first season cost $465 million, making the series the most expensive TV show in the world. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.