Amazon presented the second teaser of the series based on “The Lord of the Rings”, while a new trailer was leaked to the network

Amazon Prime streaming service released the second teaser of the new series based on the trilogy "The Lord of the Rings", which will be called "Rings of Power".

In the teaser, you can see a mysterious meteorite flying over the lands of elves, dwarves, humans and living trees — the Ents. The main characters watch it with fear and hope.

Today, the second trailer of the series, based on the second teaser, is on YouTube.