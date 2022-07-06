Scientists have discovered alcohol molecules in interstellar space for the first time

Scientists have discovered for the first time in interstellar space a molecule of alcohol, which is commonly used in hand sanitizers.

The study found isopropyl alcohol in the massive star-forming region Sagittarius B2, which is located near the center of the galaxy.

Over the past five decades, researchers seeking to identify new molecules in space have discovered 276 of their types. The new study is the first to identify the isopropanol molecule, the largest alcohol molecule found in interstellar space.

In addition to isopropanol, scientists discovered its isomer — propanol-1. This is the first time that propanol-1 has been detected in the star-forming region and isopropanol in the interstellar medium.

The new research aimed to find out how organic molecules are formed in the interstellar medium, particularly in regions where new stars are born, and how complex these molecules can be. Scientists hope that the results can help establish links with the chemical composition of bodies in the solar system, in particular comets.