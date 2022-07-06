PrivatBank has set the market exchange rate for non-cash transactions

From July 6, PrivatBank established the market exchange rate for non-cash transactions.

This was reported by the bankʼs press service.

First of all, this concerns card conversion rates: cash withdrawals and transfers in hryvnias in Ukraine from currency cards, as well as all types of operations abroad in currency using hryvnia cards. Before that, the exchange rate was fixed — 29 UAH/$ when buying and 32 UAH/$ when selling.

"The bank establishes uniform currency exchange rates for card payments and buying and selling cash currency in its branches, based on the market situation, regulatory documents of the regulator, maintaining the integrity of the market and taking into account the interests of its customers," the message reads.

On July 6, PrivatBank established the following exchange rates:

dollar — 35 hryvnias (buying) and 35.5 hryvnias (selling);

hryvnias (buying) and hryvnias (selling); euro — 35.8 hryvnias (buying) and 37.2 hryvnias (selling).

In May, the National Bank canceled restrictions on banks selling foreign currency. Now they can sell cash currency to Ukrainians at any rate.