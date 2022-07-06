Morning briefing of the General Staff: The Ukrainian military stopped the enemyʼs offensive in several directions

Operational information from the General Staff as of 6 a.m. on July 6:
- In the Siversky direction, the aggressor fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Zaliznyi Mist, Shalygine and Esman settlements.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Sosnivka, Slatine, Mala Danylivka, Cherkassky Tyshki, Vesele, Kutuzivka, Mospanove, Husarivka, Chepil, and Nova Mykolaivka settlements with helicopters, tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, and remotely mined the area near Shestakovo and Peremoha.
- In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the area near Krasnopill and Bohorodychny. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the enemy assault and pushed back the invaders in the area of Dolyna settlement. The enemy is conducting an assault near Mazanivka.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure in the districts of Siversk and Hryhorivka. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the enemy during his attempted offensive in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske, Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka settlements.
- In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled Ukrainian positions with artillery of various calibers near Berestovo, Bilohorivka, Travnevo, Shumy, and New York, and carried out an airstrike in the area of the Vuglegirskaya TPP. With the support of artillery, he led an assault in the Novoluhansky area, was unsuccessful, withdrew. Ukrainian forces stopped the enemy offensive in the area of Spirny and repelled the attack near Vershyn. They inflicted losses on the occupiers and pushed them back.
- In the South Buzka direction, enemy artillery shelled the areas of Trudolyubivka, Knyazuzka, Mykolaivka, Topolina, Kobzartsi, Blagodatne, Shevchenkive, and Lupareve settlements. The Russian occupiers continue to launch rocket attacks on objects in the Mykolaiv region. There remains a further threat of such actions.
- Russia is keeping four carriers of high-precision weapons in the sea in preparation for launching missile strikes against targets on the territory of Ukraine.
- Ukrainian soldiers harshly repressed the invadersʼ attempt to advance in the direction of Lozovoy. The enemy continues to replenish losses.
- Ukrainian strike aviation continues to attack the enemy in several strategic directions. Last day, bombers and attack aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two field ammunition depots, two platoon strongholds of the Russian invaders and more than 10 units of enemy equipment. Losses in manpower are being clarified.