Ukrainian scientist Maryna Viazovska received the most prestigious prize in mathematics

Ukrainian scientist Maryna Viazovska became one of the laureates of the Fields Medal, the most prestigious mathematical award. The Fields Medal is awarded once every four years to professionals under the age of 40.

This was reported by the International Mathematical Union.

Viazovska received an award for solving the problem of packing spheres in eight-dimensional space, which Kepler and Newton were also thinking about.

At first, the task was related to the need to come up with the most effective way of stacking cannonballs on ships of the British navy. And then she got into the list of 23 unsolved math problems.

Three other laureates of the prize were the Korean-American mathematician Jun Hoo, as well as scientists from France and Great Britain Hugo Duminil-Copen and James Maynard.