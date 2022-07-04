Morning summary of the General Staff: The enemy has forced Siverskyi Donets and is preparing to attack Slovyansk

Operational information from the General Staff as of 6:00 a.m. on the Fourth of July.
- the enemy used artillery and army aviation helicopters for shelling in the areas of Vasylivske, Bilopillia, Bachivsk and Vovkivka settlements of Sumy oblast;
- in the Kharkiv direction, near the settlement of Prudyanka, Ukrainian soldiers suppressed an enemy assault attempt;
- in the Slovyansk direction, enemy units are trying to establish control over the settlements of Bohorodychne, Mazanivka and Dolyna by assault. The enemy is regrouping troops to resume the offensive. For this purpose, the battalion tactical group was moved from the Izyum district in the direction of the settlement of Snizhkivka, and additional artillery units were deployed;
- in the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the enemy groups are focused on the gradual displacement of Ukrainian military units to the line Siversk — Fedorivka — Bakhmut;
- in the Kramatorsk direction, after conducting artillery training, the enemy forced the river Siversky Donets, is entrenched in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk and Bilohorivka.
- in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy intensified shelling of the positions of Ukrainian troops from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line. He inflicted massive rocket attacks in the areas of Pokrovske, Berestov, Spirne and in the area of the Vuhlegirsk TPP. With the support of artillery, the enemy is conducting an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Vasylivka, Berestove, Spirne, Klynove, and Mayorsk, without success;
- in the Avdiivka and Kurakhove directions, the occupiers launched an assault in the direction of Pobieda and Maryinka settlements. The enemyʼs attack aircraft launched missile strikes in the areas of the eastern outskirts of Avdiivka and Maryinka;
- in the South Buh and Tavria directions, the main efforts of the aggressor are focused on attempts to regain lost positions in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Potemkyne and Myrne and to prevent Ukrainian troops from carrying out counteroffensive actions in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. The enemy is improving the engineering equipment of the positions in the Novovoskresensk area.
- to provide troops from the occupied Crimea, the enemy transferred 17 wagons with ammunition to the "Kalanchak" railway station (Myrne, Kherson oblast);
- Three Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the waters of the Black Sea.