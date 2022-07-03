A glacier collapsed in the Italian Alps. Six people died

In the Italian Alps, a piece of glacier covered a group of hikers who were climbing up. At least six people died, eight more were injured. There is no exact number of missing people yet.

The New York Times writes about it.

The incident occurred in the Marmolada mountain range. A flow of ice, snow and rocks blocked the easiest route to the summit as hikers ascended on ropes.

Rescue helicopters are working at the scene. The identities of the victims and the dead are currently unknown.

The representative of the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps of Italy, Walter Milan, noted that this is one of the biggest disasters on the mountain in the last 10 years. According to him, the glacier went down very quickly, and the reason for this was probably abnormally high temperatures.