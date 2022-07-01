Venice will be the first city in the world to introduce an entrance fee

Italyʼs Venice will become the first city in the world to introduce an entrance fee. It will be introduced for those tourists who will not stay overnight.

Deutsche Welle writes about it.

Tourists who do not plan to spend the night in Venice will have to register in advance and pay a fee of €3 to €10. The amount will depend on the season and the number of guests in the city on a specific day.

The new rules will enter into force in January 2023. They are aimed at increasing the income of the city, for which day-trippers bring in relatively little money.

Children and people with disabilities are exempt from the fee, while guests on cruise ships will also have to pay unless the cruise line does it for them. Tourists staying overnight in Venice will not pay this fee as they pay the accommodation tax.

Those who do not register in advance and do not pay the fee will face a fine of up to €300.