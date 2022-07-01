New grounds for dismissal: The Council adopted a law amending labor legislation

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law amending labor legislation. In particular, there are new grounds for dismissal.

262 MPs voted for the bill № 7251.

They also immediately supported the decision to instruct the speaker of parliament to immediately sign the document and submit it to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature.

The bill, among other things, establishes new grounds for dismissal. For example, the law now provides that an employment contract may be terminated in the event of the death of the employer or the employee himself. And also if they are recognized as dead or missing.

In addition, the employer may dismiss an employee if he or she does not show up for four consecutive months without information about the reasons. The employer will also have the right to dismiss people if, as a result of hostilities, an enterprise, institution or production facility has been destroyed and it is not possible to employ workers.